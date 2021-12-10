Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Anti-mandate protest under way, Newmarket hopes for calm

December 4 2021. About 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket's shopping streets - taking over the Broadway retail strip. Video / Michael Craig

December 4 2021. About 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket's shopping streets - taking over the Broadway retail strip. Video / Michael Craig

Protesters have begun arriving in the Auckland Domain - but so far the numbers suggest a lower turnout than last week's march which caused chaos for shoppers and retailers in nearby Newmarket.

A few people have arrived with signs, someone playing Michael Jackson 'They Don't Care About Us' from a car, and a stand selling T-shirts is being set up.

About 40 people have gathered on one corner of grass to the west of the museum.

There appears to be a number of different factions within the crowd: those supporting Voices For Freedom, those holding United Tribes flags and those opposing the Chinese Communist Party.

Headquarters owner Leo Malloy has addressed the crowd.

He's asking for any leaders of the protest to come forward.

Calling himself a personality of hospitality and the incoming Auckland mayor, Malloy said if protesters want respect, they need to send their message to Government and not disrupt business

Someone swore at Malloy and he swore back, prompting people to cut him off

People ended up booing Malloy off the mic

A woman who took the mic from Malloy said it wasn't just hospitality which had suffered, everyone had suffered.

A woman in a wheelchair is now addressing the crowd.

She is urging compassion, letting people speak. She said she was in constant pain, as a result of vaccination. "I feel for hospitality, for teachers who lost their jobs, doctors and nurses," referencing the vaccine mandates.

Earlier Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said his team had been in contact with various people ahead of any protest this weekend.

"We've been working with various groups this week, just making sure everyone is on the same page," he said.

Knoff-Thomas said he was keen for protestors to have "a bit more of a plan, be a bit more organised this time".

After a long lockdown, Newmarket shop owners are keen to get as much trading in as possible in the critical lead up to Christmas, he said.

"We are looking forward to a very busy weekend of Christmas shopping."

Knoff-Thomas confirmed he had spoken to Malloy, who told the Herald that the Newmarket Business Association had reached out to him to encourage any protesters not to disrupt businesses who had suffered during lockdown.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum is remaining open today in spite of the protest nearby.

The museum, located at the Auckland Domain, has previously closed its doors to the public as a precaution because of hundreds of anti-vaccination, anti-mandate and anti-Government protesters gathering at the Domain in Grafton.

A museum spokesperson said a risk assessment was undertaken every time police advised of a potential protest at the Domain.

It had been decided the museum would not have to close, given the increased police presence and because vaccination passes were required of everyone entering the museum.

"We are confident conditions are safe for the museum to remain open," the spokesperson said.

There have been at least six protests at the same site since the beginning of October.

The Destiny Church-aligned Freedoms & Rights Coalition has been a chief organiser behind some protest action, but it is understood other groups have coordinated other events.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition's Facebook page has not published any information about a protest at the Domain today.

On Saturday last week - the country's second day of the new traffic light system - up to 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket, ruining one of the busiest days for retailers in months.

Last weekend's protest numbered up to 2000 people. Photo / NZME

Newmarket's retail boss Mark Knoff-Thomas called those involved "utter dickheads" after disrupting shoppers.

"To all of those mindless New Zealanders demanding 'freedom' and protesting through the streets of Newmarket right now - causing shops to shut their doors, on what should be our busiest Saturday for months - all you have done is hurt small business owners with your deluded protest. Shameful. You utter dickheads," he posted on social media.

Earlier that day, the gathering reportedly forced young cricketers to abandon their match at the Domain before the group moved on.

It followed Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's third appearance in front of a judge on November 23 regarding new allegations he violated Covid-19 lockdown orders.

However, he was allowed to remain on bail with altered bail conditions that bar him explicitly from attending protests at Auckland Domain.

Auckland District Court Judge Steve Bonnar QC, clearly showing frustration, issued the decision hours after Brian Tamaki was summoned to an Auckland police station alongside wife and church co-founder Hannah Tamaki.

"You have been skating on very thin ice today," the judge said. "I have seriously considered whether you should be remanded in custody."

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki at a protest in October. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, anti-vaccine and anti-mask pamphlets continue to be distributed in Auckland as the city relishes in social freedoms not possible in the 108 days in lockdown.

One Auckland resident told the NZ Herald two pamphlets from Voices for Freedom, a group known for opposing Covid-19 public health messages, had been found in their mailbox on Friday morning.

The pamphlets questioned vaccinating children against Covid-19 and the validity of mask-wearing.

It was unclear how far afield the flyers had been delivered but this morning's drop was likely linked to the group's campaign to distribute 2 million flyers across the country.

The Herald has contacted the group for comment and is awaiting a response.

In September, police responded to reports the group was facilitating this campaign under lockdown, saying it was not essential travel or permitted under the relevant Health Order.

