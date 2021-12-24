Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Amici Forever singer Geoff Sewell seeks MIQ Christmas 'miracle'

Geoff Sewell is frustrated he won't be able to spend Christmas with wife Simone and daughters Sienna and Olivia. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Geoff Sewell is frustrated he won't be able to spend Christmas with wife Simone and daughters Sienna and Olivia. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

A father in MIQ is hoping for a "Christmas miracle" that allows him to spend the special day with his family instead of alone in a hotel room.

Geoff Sewell is one of almost 800 people who has had their stay in MIQ extended to include Christmas Day after being deemed close contacts of an Omicron Covid-19 case.

"It's crushing. There's no compassion, there's no heart in this," Sewell said.

"I'm just so close [to home]."

The Ministry of Health said as a precaution, all passengers on flights with an Omicron case were required to isolate for the full 10 days in MIQ, as opposed to spending the last three days in self-isolation.

In addition, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced earlier this week the self-isolation component would be removed to all travellers to bolster the country's defences against the variant.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a suite of Covid-19 updates on Tuesday, including temporary changes to MIQ stays. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sewell is a multi-platinum-selling tenor and founding member of the opera band Amici Forever. He is now returning home after having spent the past 21 years in London.

He is desperate to get out of MIQ and spend the special day with wife, kids and extended family at their home in Greenhithe.

He entered MIQ at the Crowne Plaza in Auckland on December 16 and expected to be released on December 23, after a seven-day stay.

But on Tuesday, he was told he needed to stay in MIQ for the full 10 days after someone on his plane tested positive for Covid-19 with the Omicron variant. He will now be released on Boxing Day.

"At the stroke of a pen, Christmas is cancelled," he said.

He said he has returned multiple negative Covid-19 test results during this stay.

"It's just frustrating when you jump through all the hoops, follow all the rules; the masking, the social distancing, the isolation and then you still can't go because they changed the goal posts."

"Christmas is such a poignant mark in the calendar. It's always laughter, it's family," he said.

In total, 799 people have had their stay in MIQ extended to include Christmas Day, after they were identified as close contacts of a presumed positive Omicron case.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine associate deputy secretary Andrew Milne said the agency understood the delays were disappointing and was working hard to ensure those staying longer than expected in its facilities were comfortable and properly supported.

"The public health advice is that returnees in these circumstances risk having or spreading Covid-19, irrespective of their vaccination status, and returnees must receive a negative day 8/9 Covid-19 test, and satisfy other low-risk indicators to be able to depart."

Sewell said he felt like Christmas had been taken away from those impacted.

"Christmas is so important because it's time for everyone to take stock and realise how grateful and blessed we are.

"If everyone could be released, that would be the Christmas miracle. We'd love a Christmas miracle and that would be a joy for everyone to be with their families," he said.

"I would understand if any of us were sick or had symptoms or didn't go through the eight days already of negative testing. The nurses have been amazing. They ring every day checking up on everyone; seeing if you are healthy."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the evidence at this stage suggested Omicron was many times more transmissible than the Delta variant and it had responded cautiously to the detection of the variant at the border.

"It's important to note that people can return a positive result late in their infection cycle, even after returning multiple negative results.

"We acknowledge that this may cause inconvenience for some people. However, Covid-19 isn't taking a break for Christmas, and it is important we remain vigilant over the festive season.