Covid 19 Delta outbreak: A new case high as 'clock ticking' for Christmas

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

By RNZ

An epidemiologist says today's record high Covid-19 case numbers are a reminder that the whole country needs to be on the lookout for the virus.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the 207 community cases today - just above the previous record high of 206 cases on November 6 - are disappointing but not surprising, given that people are moving around more.

She expects case numbers to keep rising but said areas outside Auckland can take action to stamp out local outbreaks.

"We really need people to be getting tested if they have any symptoms, and also keeping track of their movements, and letting contact tracers know where they've been."

"So if everybody can do that, then we should be able to stamp out those cases again."

Wiles said if people don't take measures such as self-isolating there will be bigger outbreaks in areas beyond Auckland.

A total of 90 per cent of New Zealanders have now had their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The latest figures show almost 27,000 first and second vaccine doses were given nationally yesterday.

Professor Michael Baker from the University of Otago said there are only five days left for people to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine if they want to be fully protected before Christmas.

He said the clock is ticking and it's time to start a conversation with vaccine-hesitant friends and family.

In the areas with active cases, 71 per cent of eligible Northlanders have had their second dose, 85 per cent in Auckland, 78 per cent in Waikato, 75 per cent in Taranaki, 81 per cent in Canterbury, 73 per cent in Lakes DHB and 78 per cent in MidCentral.

Ninety people are in hospital - most in Auckland but there is also one case each in Whangārei and Dargaville.

Of the hospital cases, 59 per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible for a vaccine.

Baker said he recommends only having vaccinated people at Christmas gatherings.

"If you have an unvaccinated person there, and the virus will be manifesting quite widely over that period, they are real risks to everyone at those events, and particularly to unvaccinated children and older people who may not have mounted such a good immune response to the vaccine."

Baker said the Government should keep a solid boundary around Auckland and keep the rest of the country in an elimination mode.

He also said the rollout of vaccines for children from ages 5 to 11 should start before Christmas.

"I think that would be a great Christmas gift to the children of New Zealand."

- RNZ