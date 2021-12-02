Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 92 new community cases, 87% of eligible population fully vaxxed on day one of traffic light system

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

There are 92 new Covid community cases on day one of the nation's move to the new traffic light system.

The last day New Zealand recorded under 100 community cases was October 28, with 89 cases.

Of today's cases, 80 are in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Northland , five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes DHB, one in Nelson-Malrborough and two in Taranaki.

There has been a decrease in hospitalitions since yesterday. There are now 79 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The Waitemata and Canterbury DHBs are now the third and fourth DHBs to hit 90 per cent double-jabbed with the Pfizer vaccination.

Almost 90 per cent of double vaccinated Kiwis have their My Vaccine Passes. As of today, 3.25 million passes have been downloaded.

There has also been a new wastewater detection in Gisborne, director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said at today's 1pm media briefing.

She reminded Kiwis to get tested if they have Covid symptoms and to stay isolated until they return a negative test.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson said the nation heads into the new traffic light system with high vaccination rates, with 93 per cent of eligible people having had one dose.

Eighty-seven per cent have had both doses of the jab.

Robertson said that of the five DHB regions yet to hit the 90 per cent single dose mark, Lakes DHB is just 785 doses away, while the West Coast is only 284 doses away.

It comes as Aucklanders have been able to step back into their gyms, swimming pools and favourite restaurants and cafes for the first time in more than 100 days.

Some keen Aucklanders even flocked into bars last night after they reopened at midnight.

Ordinary Kiwis and health officials will be keeping a keen eye on how the reopening of "higher risk" businesses goes and whether it increases the virus' spread and hospitalisation numbers.

Yesterday, there were 172 new Covid community cases, with 124 being in Auckland, 14 in Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and one in Nelson-Tasman.

The new case in Nelson was in addition to three cases the day before, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Eighty-six people were in hospital and nine in intensive care.

Fifteen of the nation's 20 District Health Board regions now have more than 90 per cent of their eligible populations with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, just two - Auckland and Capital and Coast DHBs - have hit the 90 per cent double-jabbed mark.

The Government has also announced that Covid-19 jabs for those aged between 5-11 are expected to begin next month, subject to MedSafe approval.

Day one under the traffic light system

Day one of the traffic light system marked a great start to the weekend for hospitality business owners in Auckland.

They dusted off tables and opened their doors to customers again after more than 100 days in a strict Covid-19 lockdown.

Britomart bistro Ortolana duty manager Ella Xue said she was ecstatic to be back in business this morning.

"I'm actually very excited. Last night I was hoping today was going to be a smash day."

About 30 people had been through by 8am, all with their vaccine passes.

All customers' passes were scanned upon entry and no one had expressed any frustration with the process so far, she said.

Regular customers Isabelle, Alan and Steve said it was fantastic to be back to their usual spot.

"We'll definitely come here and help the business. We feel for the cafe," Alan said.

Some people hit the town at the stroke of midnight, when some Auckland pubs decided to open their doors.

Headquarters bar owner Leo Molloy told Three's AM Show about 50-80 people came into the bar within the first 40 minutes of opening last night.

About 350 people had booked in for lunch and he expected a further 300 people as walk-ins.

Asked if anyone without a vaccination pass tried to get in, Molloy said only one person was turned away because they had an overseas vaccination pass which was not accepted.

New system a step into the unknown - Professor Shaun Hendy

But as restrictions are reduced, the reality of Covid is still there and people are reminded to continue to stick to the rules and take safety measures.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy says the move into the traffic light system today indicates a change in response - and only time will tell just how effective it will be.

"It's a step into the unknown," he told Breakfast.

"It takes us back, really, to March 2020 when the alert level system was put together. We're just going to have to watch, I think, over the next few months.