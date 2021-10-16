Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 51 new community cases, including 2 unlinked in Waikato; final count in for Super Saturday

Baluki Vailea gets swabbed by dental assistant Tulsa Armstrong in Whangārei earlier this month. Photo / Peter de Graaf. Photo / Tanya White

There are 51 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - 47 in Auckland and four in the Waikato.

As of 9am, 28 of the cases had been linked - 18 of those were household contacts, the Ministry of Health said in its 1pm update.

Another 23 cases are unlinked, with investigations continuing to help find their source.

The four new Waikato cases include two that are known contacts of existing cases - one in Hamilton and one in Raglan. One of these people was already in managed isolation.

Officials are still investigating how the other two cases are linked to the current outbreak. One person lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi.

The Ministry of Health said it was possible that the Kihikihi case was the source of wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Testing is continuing across the Waikato DHB region, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested - particularly those in Raglan, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi. Testing will be available tomorrow in Kihikihi.

Cases have also been found in a household in Wellsford, north Auckland - there had been two positive detections in wastewater samples in Wellsford in recent days.

Wellsford residents are urged to get tested if they have any symptoms. A pop-up community testing centre is open today at Warkworth until 4pm - people should call ahead to book. Testing is also available at GPs and urgent care clinics.

A pop-up testing centre will be operating in Kaiwaka from 10am to 5pm from tomorrow.

The final count is in for Super Saturday - 130,002 people got a vaccination yesterday across New Zealand.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was inspiring to see yesterday's vaccination effort.

"People across the motu embraced Super Saturday like their communities' lives depended on it. It was inspiring to witness as we know the Covid-19 vaccine is key to our efforts to control the virus."

Auckland had had its biggest-ever vaccination day, he said.

"I congratulate and thank everyone there who stepped forward to protect themselves, their whānau and their community – 41,081 people were vaccinated there yesterday, including 9,039 first doses and 32,042 second doses.

"They've hit 89 per cent of their eligible population who have had their first dose and are tantalisingly close to reaching 90 per cent. I continue to urge everyone in Auckland who hasn't received their first vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And remember, we're not stopping at 90 per cent - the higher, the better for everyone."

Auckland is now just 20,360 short of 90 per cent of the eligible population having their first dose, he said.

Yesterday, there were 41 new community cases of Covid-19 - 40 in Auckland and one in the Waikato.

There were 65 cases on Friday and 71 on Thursday, but that drop was not expected to continue for long.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has warned cases will soon hit triple digits, with the number of daily cases expected to double by the end of October.

On Monday Cabinet will meet again to decide on the next alert level move, including a possible date when Auckland schools can reopen. Those moves will partly depend on vaccination rates.

Saturday's vaxathon saw 130,000 people get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, breaking records here and overseas.

But 15 per cent of the country's eligible population remains unvaccinated, putting them at higher risk of getting infected, getting sick, ending up in hospital and even dying.

As of yesterday there were 31 people in hospital with Covid, with six in intensive care.

Just 20 of yesterday's cases were linked, with 13 of those being household contacts of other cases. Another 21 cases remained unlinked yesterday, and health officials are still investigating where these people may have caught the virus.

There are 124 unlinked cases from the past fortnight.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday it had stopped counting subclusters in Auckland because there were so many unlinked cases.

Contact tracing efforts were focusing on alerting people who may have been exposed to known cases, and ensuring they were tested and isolated.

Officials are however still attempting to trace back to the cause of each infection, through interviews and whole genome sequencing.