Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 143 new cases -135 in Auckland, six in Waikato, two in Northland, none in Christchurch

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

COVID LATEST

* Lord Ashcroft's NZ poll 'Living the Kiwi Dream' reveals growing frustration

* Heather Du Plessis-Allan: The PM needs to get to Auckland - few in Wellington understand the pain

* Rest home outbreak: Eight infected, two taken to hospital, puzzle over source

* Health experts' warning: Contact tracing pushed to the brink by surge in cases

* The jab: The full, inside story of New Zealand's vaccine rollout

There are 143 new community cases of Covid today - 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland. There are no new community cases to report in Christchurch.

More than half of the new cases are unlinked to existing cases - 70 are linked but 73 are under investigation.

More people are in hospital today. The Ministry of Health said 56 people were hospitalised with the virus, up from 47 yesterday. The average age of people in hospital is 47.

Two people are currently in intensive care or high dependency units in hospital.

There has also been an unexpected wastewater result detected in Huntly.

Today's new cases bring the total in the current Delta variant community outbreak to 3348.

Nationwide, almost 30,000 tests were carried out in the 24 hours to 10am.

In Auckland, slightly more than 8000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Auckland care home

There are no new cases to report in the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson.



Two residents who have tested positive for Covid have been transferred to hospital for care.



Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Waitematā DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.



At this stage, only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.



The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.

Christchurch update

There are no new cases to report in Christchurch today.

One previously reported case in Christchurch has been reclassified as a historical case following serology results. The total Christchurch tally is now four.

Testing and vaccination sites are available across Canterbury today.

The ministry said more than 9000 total vaccinations were delivered across Canterbury yesterday including 6600 second doses – around a fifth of the total vaccinations delivered across the country yesterday. More than 90 per cent of region's eligible population has now had their first dose.

The four household contacts of the person who was reported as testing positive for Covid in Tonga yesterday have been traced, are in isolation and have returned an initial negative result. Two close contacts are in isolation at home in Christchurch and two in Porirua.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already. Testing locations in the Wellington region can be found at Capital and Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB.

EARLIER

The latest Covid-19 case numbers are set to be announced, after a dramatic day of record cases and an anti-lockdown Auckland protest.

Already, five new locations of interest have been announced today, and all are in Waikato.

The locations are Four Square shops in Fairfield and Hillcrest, the J Swap Osterns Quarry in Ōtorohanga and Ōtorohanga Mini Mart.

The relevant times are Monday at 2.20pm for the Hillcrest shop, Monday at 2.30pm for the Fairfield shop, and Wednesday at 9am for the Fairfield shop again.

The Ōtorohanga quarry was visited in Tuesday at 10.45am for 45 minutes, and the Mini Mart last Sunday at 11am to noon.

The Ministry of Health is due to release details of latest cases around 1pm.

Five new locations of interest in Fairfield, Hillcrest and the Ōtorohanga area were added today. Photo / MOH

An all-time high of 160 community cases was announced yesterday as contact tracers strained to keep up with new infections in Northland, Waikato, Christchurch and Auckland.

Saturday's record-high case numbers and the unusual nature of some new cases reinforced concerns the Delta variant might be spreading undetected.

Nine people tested positive for the virus at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson, West Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said the rest home had high levels of vaccination among residents, and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Of yesterday's five new Waikato cases, three were in Hamilton, one in the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi area, and one in Ōtorohanga.

Two Hamilton cases yesterday and the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi case were linked to previous cases, but health teams yesterday were yet to find a link for the remaining four cases.

Two unusual Christchurch cases, including one who flew to Tonga before testing positive, have raised concern over whether the virus is spreading undetected.

Dr Lesley Gray, a University of Otago senior health care lecturer, said yesterday the true number of Covid-19 cases could be much higher.

‌

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker last week said some vaccinated, young and healthy people with Covid-19 could have very mild symptoms or no symptoms.

It was plausible to believe many of these people were not getting tested, he said.

He also predicted the evolution of a new Delta variant, shortly before the announcement of a new "Delta plus" strain found in a New South Wales hotel quarantine case.

With daily infection numbers in the New Zealand Delta outbreak roughly doubling every two weeks, Baker said Auckland's health system was facing a huge challenge.

Case numbers have bounced around in the past 10 days. On some days, new positive case numbers dropped below 100, but yesterday's tally was an unprecedented high.

People at the anti-lockdown protest march from Auckland Domain on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

About 5000 people gathered at Auckland Domain yesterday in breach of level 3 restrictions and disrupted traffic in a march to Newmarket.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said police expected to prosecute people involved in the protest.

"We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest. However, this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe," Gray said.

"The health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was unnecessary and unacceptable."

In response to concerns about the health system facing enormous pressure, the Government today said it secured access to a new Covid-19 drug called Ronapreve.

The drug could help treat people with treat people with medium-to-severe symptoms.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the current outbreak grew so quickly, it forced the Government to bring forward home isolation plans by two months.

Little told TVNZ's Q+A programme a surge in Covid-19 infections, especially among unvaccinated people, could jeopardise the health system.

"It means people who have planned care, planned surgeries, they get bumped out of the system and hospitals have to reprioritise," Little said.