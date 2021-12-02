Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 10 new cases in Nelson, two clusters

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Nelson with two clusters. Photo / 123RF

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Nelson with two clusters.

The new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health today, bringing the total number of active cases to 14.

A spokesperson said the cases are made up of two clusters with 11 in one and three in the other.

"A possible connection between the two clusters is being investigated."

It comes after it was revealed two staff members had tested positive for the virus at two schools in Nelson.

Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified.

Next steps will then be agreed with the Ministry of Education, the spokesperson said.

Four new locations of interest in Nelson were added to the ministry's website yesterday afternoon.

"People in the Nelson-Tasman region are asked to check this page as it is updated regularly."

The Nelson-Marlborough DHB will front a press conference at about 2pm today to discuss the cases.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said this morning, they were isolated cases seeded into Nelson which made it possible to get around them with contact tracing and isolation.

He said Nelson also had a high vaccination rate of 85 per cent.

Testing is available in Nelson-Tasman today at:

• Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke from 9am to 8pm

• Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd, Nelson from 9am to 2pm

• Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, Richmond from 9am to 8pm

• Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka from 9am to 5pm