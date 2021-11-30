Covid 19 Delta: Events at Waitangi 2022 cancelled over Covid concerns

Waitangi Day dawn ceremony this year on February 6. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Events at Waitangi 2022 have been cancelled move as the trust responsible grows increasingly concerned about the risk of Covid-19.

Waitangi National Trust Chairman Pita Tipene said it was a decision was not taken lightly.

"The first week in February is when the attention of the nation is focused on Waitangi and its significance in our national character, the week when we host tens of thousands of manuhiri from all over Aotearoa New Zealand.

"However, we are in unprecedented times and the health of our people and of our visitors is our primary concern.

The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022.

The trust said under the Covid-19 Protection Framework it would be "practically impossible" to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations, which attract 30,000 to 40,000 people annually.

"The health and safety of visitors, staff and the local community is of paramount importance to the trust so cancelling the event is the only responsible decision under the circumstances," Tipene said.

"I know many will be disappointed but it is the right call for the times we are in and we will now look for creative ways in which to commemorate the promise of Waitangi.

"All going well, Waitangi Week will be back bigger and better than ever in 2023."

Waitangi Treaty Grounds will be working with radio, TV and online broadcasters to deliver a virtual Waitangi Day experience on February 6.

More to come.