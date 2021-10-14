Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Delta: Bill Ralston - it's time for the Government to get tougher on vaccines

4 minutes to read
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP

By: Bill Ralston

OPINION:

I'm finding myself feeling increasingly sympathetic to Jacinda Ardern and her Government's predicament over the Covid crisis. However, I appear to be one of the few thinking that way.

All the other parties in

