Covid 19 coronavirus: Will there be any new cases in managed isolation?

As of midnight last night, 149,608 doses of vaccine had been administered across New Zealand, while more than 444,000 New Zealanders had received their second dose.

Whether or not any new cases of Covid-19 have been found at the border - or in the community - will be soon be revealed.

The Ministry of Health is poised to give the latest update on the Covid situation in New Zealand. A statement is expected at 1pm, as usual.

No cases of coronavirus were reported anywhere in the community yesterday.

One Covid case was identified in a managed isolation facility in Auckland, however.

The person is a traveller who arrived on Wednesday, June 16, from Afghanistan via the United Arab Emirates.

Health officials said the returnee tested positive for the virus on day 12 of their stay in managed isolation and quarantine.

"This case is not in the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility, so is not linked to the two positive day 12 tests which we reported on [Monday]," the statement said.

"As is standard protocol, we will investigate the reason for the day 12 positive test."

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the "full travel histories" for those two cases. Both travellers came from Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 31 as of yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases found at the border stands at three.

Since January 1, 76 historical cases have been recorded out of a total of 570 cases. The total number of Covid cases stands at 2386 as of yesterday.

Majority of Wellington contacts test negative

Meanwhile, nearly all of the 2618 people identified to be contacts of a Sydney man who spent time in Wellington between June 19 and 21 have been tested.

As of yesterday, 96 per cent (2505 people) had returned a negative result for Covid-19.

Eight people were still waiting for their results and 14 had been granted a clinical exemption.

The other eight people had since returned overseas, so would be followed up by respective local authorities.

"The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact-tracing teams," the Ministry said.

Despite the promising results, people living in the greater Wellington area or who were in the region between June 19 and 21 are urged to continue to check the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website.

"People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing."

More than 2.2 million Covid tests have been processed in laboratories in New Zealand, the latest update says.

The seven-day rolling average is 7621.