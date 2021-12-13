Covid 19 coronavirus: What a move from red to orange means for you

A move from red to orange will mean more freedoms for New Year's Eve. Photo / 123rf

Vaccinated Aucklanders can enjoy uncapped gatherings, full hospitality venues and a return to dancing just in time to ring in the New Year.

Today the Government announced that all regions currently at red – except for Northland - will move to the orange setting at 11.59pm on December 30, just in time for New Year's Eve.

They will join the rest of the North and South Islands, which are already at the orange setting.

For businesses and venues using vaccine certificates, a move to orange means there will be no restrictions on numbers. Hospitality venues will be uncapped, and activities such as dancing and clubbing will be able to resume after December 30. There will no longer be a requirement for all patrons of a venue to be seated and served.

Gatherings such as weddings, funerals, social sport, and faith-based gatherings can also go ahead with unlimited numbers – provided all participants are vaccinated.

If a gathering chooses to follow My Vaccine Pass, only people who are vaccinated will be allowed to be there. Children under the age of 12 years and three months will be exempt from this requirement.

Both businesses and private gatherings will have an obligation to ensure attendees are vaccinated.

A move to the orange setting will also mean a return to the office for some, as workplaces will be open again.

Controlled-access events such as cinemas, theatres, stadiums, concerts and private galleries can go ahead without limitations with the use of vaccine passports.

However, freedoms will continue to be restricted for unvaccinated people and businesses under the orange setting.

Hospitality venues that are not using vaccine certificates can only be open for contactless pick-up or delivery.

An unvaccinated person will be unable to attend events or gatherings, or visit venues that require a vaccine passport for entry.

A gathering at your home that does not use vaccine passports must be limited to 50 people. Gatherings held at other venues will be restricted to 50 people based on 1-metre physical distancing.

As at all traffic light settings, face coverings will still be mandatory on public transport, flights, in retail, public facilities and supermarkets. Mandatory record-keeping and scanning in will also continue.