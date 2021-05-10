Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui woman says she is target of abuse over her mask

3 minutes to read
Sydney's COVID-19 restrictions extended. Video / 9 News

Sydney's COVID-19 restrictions extended. Video / 9 News

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui woman says for the past few months she has received daily verbal abuse for her choice to wear a mask whenever she is out in public.

Lorina Winsor, who suffers from emphysema, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid