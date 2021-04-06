Covid-19 coronavirus: Travel bubble - orchardists plead with Govt for Pacific Island bubble

Fruit growers say the picking shortage has reached crisis point. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fruit growers say the picking shortage has reached crisis point. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay orchardists and businesses reliant on seasonal work are calling on the Government to open an immediate travel bubble with the Pacific islands, saying it's been one of the most challenging seasons in 40 years.

Orchardist John Bostock and other industry leaders fronted a press conference in Meeanee on Wednesday morning, detailing the full extent of their experiences without the usual levels of recognised seasonal employees.

They described the situation as a "crisis".

The government let 2000 Pacific RSE workers in to cover the shortage, but a lack of space in MIQ has left huge shortfalls in the usual labour force.

"This simply hasn't worked and those who think it has worked are wrong," Bostock said.

