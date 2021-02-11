Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's update - one historical case in managed isolation

The Covid Tracer app in use.

There is one historical case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Historical cases, they clarified, are not considered to be infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

Today's case arrived on February 8 from the US. The infection was picked up as a result of day 0 testing.

The Ministry of Health also reported that five previously reported cases have now recovered - one previously reported case has been reclassified as "under investigation".

That means the total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 54.

The number of Covid-19 poster scans is now up to 176,173,733 and more than 618,006 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.

The NZ Covid tracer now has 2,563,440 registered users.

Vaccine update

Meanwhile, the ministry said that patients receiving some therapies should seek advice from their specialist before receiving the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

This includes those receiving pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), atezolizumab (Tecentriq).

The vaccine is also suitable for immunocompromised individuals.

A ministry spokesperson said that from this week, Covid-19 updates will include a running total of historical cases.

"This is because there is an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand," a spokesperson said.

"Our testing may detect residual viral material on people's swabs, but it's important to reiterate they are no longer considered to be infectious."

The spokesperson said any increases in historical cases was not unexpected and since January 1, there have been 26, out of a total of 158 cases.

Yesterday, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in managed isolation, and no new cases in the community.