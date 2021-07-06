Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's NZ cases as vaccination campaign ramps up

The Prime Minister on our Covid-19 road map, or what she refers to as a travel path. Video / Mark Mitchell

There is one new Covid case to report today in managed isolation.

The new case arrived in New Zealand from the Philippines via Singapore on June 19.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that there was a delay in reporting this person due to "investigation of the case being historical".

"However they are now deemed to be an active case."

There are currently 36 active Covid cases in this country.

Meanwhile it is now 14 days since the Covid-infected Australian tourist departed Wellington.

"No further contact tracing or testing is required," the ministry said.

"We would like to thank everyone who came forward to be tested and co-operated with contact tracers, and the many staff across the system who worked to respond effectively to this situation."

There were seven new Covid cases reported in managed isolation facilities yesterday, which included travellers from Cambodia, Bahrain and India.

Those cases put the number of active cases in New Zealand to 39.

As health officials searched for the last remaining contacts of the Australian tourist in Wellington, their ongoing advice for anyone who lived in Wellington or was in the region between Saturday, June 19 and Monday, June 21, was to check the locations of interest page to see if they visited any of the places the Sydney travelled went to.

Of the 2726 people identified as contacts, the remaining outstanding person was still being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Yesterday, three of Australia's states and the ACT were able to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free again, with the partial reopening of the travel bubble.

Those in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT can travel here freely, with evidence of a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of boarding.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people over 65 and with relevant underlying health conditions should have been contacted about their Covid-19 vaccinations by now, apart from the "odd exception".

There have been increasing reports from people in group 3, many aged over 65 and with relevant underlying health conditions, who say they have not been contacted about receiving a vaccination despite their group beginning in May.

Ardern said she had been advised those people - roughly 1.7 million people - should have at least received information around what they could expect and when they could expect to be vaccinated.