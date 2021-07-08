Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's cases, update on infected mariners in Taranaki

Sydney lockdown extension confirmed as NSW records 27 new community cases. Video / 9 News

Health officials are due to give the latest update on the Covid situation in New Zealand - including plans for a fishing vessel carrying two infected crew members.

The Ministry of Health is set to release its regular update via a statement at 1pm.

It comes as three people in managed isolation tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. There remain no cases of Covid in the community anywhere in New Zealand.

All three new cases reported yesterday are carrying out their 14-day quarantine period in facilities in Auckland.

One of the returnees arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom, via the United Arab Emirates, on June 23. They returned a positive result for the virus on day 12 of their routine testing.

The second recent arrival touched down in Auckland from Malaysia, via Singapore, on June 26. They tested positive on day eight of their stay and is a contact of a previously reported case.

The Ministry of Health is due to give information about the latest on Covid-19 in New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

The third person arrived from the UAE on a direct flight last Friday (July 2). They returned a positive result on day three of their regular tests.

Two crew members on a fishing vessel currently just off the coast of Taranaki tested positive for Covid earlier this week and now they and at least 13 other crew remain isolated at sea.

The Maritime Union yesterday confirmed that the vessel involved was the Spanish-flagged Viking Bay.

There is some confusion about what will happen to them next; after Port Taranaki said it had not been contacted by the Ministry of Health about any plans to return the crew to port.

That is despite the Ministry of Health saying the opposite - announcing yesterday that the vessel would be returning to port and all on board would go straight into managed isolation and quarantine.

Port Taranaki refuse fishing vessel due to higher risk

The Viking Bay fishing vessel remains off the coast of Taranaki today. Image / eNautical

Port Taranaki later released a statement, with chief executive Guy Roper saying: "Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and our response to it, the health and safety of our staff, other port users and the Taranaki community has been our priority.

"We have followed all the Ministry of Health protocols, including those for crew transfers. However, we believe having the vessel return with known Covid-19 cases aboard is a completely different scenario and puts our staff and the community at a higher risk."

Roper said they also had to consider staff numbers and their customers.

They had a limited number of pilots, he said, and the pilot on duty for the vessel's return would likely have to self-isolate as well.

"There is also no certainty about how long the fishing vessel would need to remain berthed without appropriate manning.

"For those reasons, we have decided that the vessel will not be returning to Port Taranaki."

Three people have been identified as contacts of the two mariners - a port pilot, a customs officer and the bus driver who drove the crew of nine mariners from Auckland to New Plymouth.

All three contacts were said to have been wearing full personal protective equipment when they interacted with the mariners, the MoH said, while the bus driver wore a N95 mask for the entire journey.

The bus driver has since been put into an Auckland quarantine facility, while the port pilot and customs office are self-isolating. All three were due to be tested for Covid yesterday.