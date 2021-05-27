Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's cases, NZ health officials on likely Melbourne lockdown

Kiwi health officials will decide tomorrow whether the suspension of the Victoria transtasman bubble should be extended as the Australian city battles an increasing outbreak.

Kiwi health officials will decide tomorrow whether the suspension of the Victoria transtasman bubble should be extended as the Australian city battles an increasing outbreak.

Health authorities are due to give the latest update on New Zealand's Covid situation - including the prospect of an expected extension of a travel bubble pause with Victoria.

Melbourne is on the verge of another lockdown, after up to 11 people tested positive for Covid-19 overnight; taking the number of cases in Victoria up to 26.

The developing situation there means health officials on this side of the Tasman are expected to continue the travel pause with the Australian state; which officially started on Tuesday night for 72 hours, initially.

Covid-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins, said at the time that that pause would be under constant review.

New Zealand continues to record no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Yesterday, no positive cases were detected at the border either - with the Ministry of Health reporting no new cases at any of the managed isolation facilities around the country.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

The total number of active cases in the country, as of yesterday, stood at 22. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 2313.

Since January 1, there have been 64 historical cases recorded out of a total of 497 cases.

If you have been in Melbourne

Health officials are expected to extend a travel bubble pause between New Zealand and Victoria. Photo / Warren Buckland

Authorities in Melbourne and wider Victoria are poised to announce further restrictions this afternoon after the state's cluster grew to 26 cases.

As a result, speculation is mounting that a lockdown is about to be announced. But exactly how long that will be is yet to be revealed.

If a lockdown does go ahead, it will be the fourth time people in Melbourne will have experienced one due to Covid.

Because the first case in the Melbourne cluster was identified just over two weeks ago - on May 11 - it is possible that people from the Whittlesea local government area in Melbourne may have been exposed to the virus and are now in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

"The ministry is asking anyone who has been in that area to have a test five days after they were last in Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until they have a negative test result - even if they do no have symptoms."

Anyone from the wider Melbourne region who develops symptoms while in New Zealand is also urged to take action immediately by calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and arrange to get a Covid test.

The locations of interest connected to the Melbourne cluster are regularly updated on Victoria's dedicated Covid website.