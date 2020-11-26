Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's cases - have any more Pakistan cricketers tested positive?

Many people in Auckland's CBD are choosing to wear masks after exiting public transport.

Officials will reveal whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including whether any more members of the visiting Pakistan cricket team have tested positive.

The Ministry of Health will update the latest numbers at 1pm.

Yesterday, it emerged six members of the Pakistan cricket team, who are in managed isolation in Christchurch ahead of their New Zealand tour, had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in New Zealand. All six are now in quarantine.

The entire team is also on notice from the Government after players were issued a final warning for breaching rules in managed isolation.

The Pakistan cricket squad have been staying at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Christchurch. Photo / RNZ

A guest staying at the same hotel said players had flouted social distancing rules despite warnings from security. There have also been issues over mask use and socialising in corridors.

Meanwhile Samoa has also in the last 24 hours reported a second positive case of Covid-19, a traveller from New Zealand.

The new case is a man in his 70s who arrived here on November 12, before flying to Samoa the next day.

The information has been released by Samoa's director-general of health, Leausa Toleafoa Dr Take Naseri, at a media conference being streamed online.

Naseri said the man was now in isolation - as was his wife, who had tested negative. The source of the case is not yet known.

Meanwhile, this morning director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ said security footage showed the unsanctioned gatherings involving the Pakistani cricketers happened at least once.

Now all players and support staff were required to stay in their rooms, as should have happened from the outset.

It wasn't clear if any of those mingling had gone on to test positive, Bloomfield said, adding everyone in the squad was being treated as if they have Covid-19.

He would decide if the squad would still be granted an exemption to train during managed isolation.

"I take a dim view of what we've seen already and we'll be taking it very seriously."