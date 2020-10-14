Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers update from health officials

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Ministry of Health will provide an update about whether there are any more Covid-19 cases in New Zealand at 1pm.

Yesterday there was two new cases of the virus in managed isolation.

It took New Zealand's total number of people with active cases to 40 - all of whom travelled into the country.

The first imported case yesterday arrived on October 7 from Bangladesh, via Brisbane and Doha.

They tested positive in a managed isolation facility in Hamilton as part of routine day 3 testing. They have now been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on October 9 from London, via Dubai and also tested positive in a managed isolation facility in Hamilton, before being transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

It comes after revelations today that US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for coronavirus but displayed no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

First Lady Melania Trump said today that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with Covid-19.

The First Lady revealed her son's infection in an article she wrote that was published today.

She writes that it was a fortnight ago that she and the President tested positive for Covid-19.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Elsewhere, Europe is also battling a virulent second wave of the virus.

The Czech Republic, Belgium, and Netherlands have joined Spain as Europe's current hot spots during the resurgence of Covid-19.

Russia and many other countries are following the same unnerving trend. France, meanwhile, has declared a curfew in Paris and other regions and will restore a state of health emergency, making it easier to apply more controls if needed.