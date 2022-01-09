Covid-19 coronavirus: Third of eligible Wellingtonians boosted as third case confirmed on Monday

The Ministry of Health has said there were plenty of booster doses available and no one would miss out. Photo / Alex Burton

The Ministry of Health has said there were plenty of booster doses available and no one would miss out. Photo / Alex Burton

More than a third of those eligible for a booster shot in the capital have now received one, as a new Covid case was confirmed in Wellington on Monday.

Reported in Monday's 1pm update, the new case is the third community case in the capital after two were announced on Saturday.

Although they attended a New Year's Eve party in Auckland, the case is now in isolation and no new Wellington locations of interest have been identified.

More than 42,700 shots have been administered in the Wellington Region since boosters first became available last year, according to Capital and Coast District Health Board.

CCDHB said 35 per cent of those who live in the region and are eligible have now had their booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nearly 14,000 booster shots have been administered in the region in the four days since January 5, when the eligibility criteria widened.

New eligibility criteria meant people could get boosted four months after their second dose, rather than six months after.

With the region now four months on from last year's lockdown, the uptick in boosters reflects the increase in vaccination capacity in August and September last year, says CCDHB.

Booster vaccinations now make up the vast majority of doses given around the country, with 22,015 shots given in New Zealand yesterday, compared with 746 first doses.

Vaccination centres in the region have been seeing increased demand since booster eligibility was widened, with CCDHB advising that some people may have to be flexible with the time and place of their bookings.

While more clinics will be open from this week, CCDHB advises people to book through Book My Vaccine, as walk-ins will be subject to availability.

Meanwhile, the announcement of two Covid cases in the capital on Saturday has been followed by a surge in Covid testing.

A total of 770 tests were undertaken in the region on Sunday, compared to an average of 400–550 tests a day prior to the Wellington cases.

Six locations of interest were listed on Saturday, for various times on January 5 and 6.

They are:

- Aro Valley Mini Mart Aro Valley in Wellington on January 6 between 1.20am and 1:25am.

- The Warehouse Te Aro in Wellington on January 5 between 7.26pm and 7.46pm.

- COSMIC Vape & Coffee Te Aro in Wellington on January 6 between 12.59am and 1.01am.

- Bargain Chemist Manners Te Aro in Wellington on January 6 between 12.55am and 12.57am.

- Countdown Newtown in Mount Cook, Wellington on January 4 between 2.08pm and 2.23pm and on January 5 between 4.54pm and 5.09pm.

- Unichem Cuba Mall Pharmacy Te Aro, Wellington, on January 6 between 1.03am and 1.05am.