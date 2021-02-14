Covid 19 coronavirus: Supermarkets quieter today after rush last night

Less than one hour after the lockdown announcement last night, queues were building at the Countdown Ponsonby supermarket. Photo / Supplied

Supermarkets are reporting a quieter time today after a rush last night with reports of flour and other basic products flying off the shelves.

A spokeswoman for Countdown said "we are good this morning".

Last night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was "no need to rush out to get any essential items".

Nevertheless, queues formed at some Auckland supermarkets.

In Freemans Bay, Jacqueline Campbell had a trolley full of groceries at New World on a day she'd not normally shop.

"My husband came in and said: 'We should probably get some food'."

At Countdown in Howick, the flour aisle was virtually empty.

"The teams had a busy night with shoppers unfortunately rushing into a number of our stores, but all our store teams have worked incredibly hard overnight to put our physical distancing and safety measures in place," said the Countdown spokeswoman.

She said the supply chain at Countdown supermarkets is working as it should be and there are no issues to report.

"We'd really encourage Kiwis not to stockpile - we've proven before that there's absolutely no need, and that Countdown knows what we need to do to keep our team and customers safe, and make sure there's food on the table."

The flour shelf at Countdown Howick. Photo / Heath Moore

Both Countdown and Foodstuffs which owns New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square supermarkets, reminded shoppers to make sure they scan in.

A spokeswoman for Foodstuffs said following yesterday's announcement that Auckland is to return to alert level 3, its supermarkets were working hard to provide essential groceries.

Our supply chain is robust and we are working closely with our suppliers to meet customers' needs, she said.

As well as scanning, the spokeswoman asked customers in the wider Auckland area to nominate a family member to shop to comply with physical distancing recommendations, and to ensure there is a steady flow of traffic in and out of stores.

"Within our 'one in, one out' system, we are asking New Zealanders who shop in person to please shop alone. This is to ensure the number of people in-store at any one time is kept to a minimum – by leaving your loved ones at home you are helping keep them safe."

The supermarkets are also asking people to wear masks while shopping in line with the Government's direction.

Foodstuffs also encouraged people to utilise contactless payments such as payWave as another way of reducing contact between customers and staff.

People are also encouraged to shop online where it is available

And be kind, patient, considerate to others and staff, said the Foodstuffs spokeswoman