Covid-19 coronavirus: Rio de la Plata leaves Tauranga with infected crew still onboard

PM Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister on unvaccinated Tauranga Port workers exposed to crew members aboard the container ship Rio de la Plata. Video / Mark Mitchell

A container ship struck by Covid-19 has left the coast of Tauranga and is now on way to Malaysia - with infected crew members still on board.

The Rio de la Plata has been anchored off Tauranga for the last few days after it was confirmed this week that 11 of 21 of its crew members had tested positive for Covid.

Vessel tracking websites, including Vessel Finder, show the ship left the area overnight and it is due to arrive at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, in Malaysia, next weekend.

A spokeswoman for Port of Tauranga confirmed that the ship has left its anchorage outside Tauranga Harbour and is en route to Malaysia.

Despite the confirmation a number of crew members have caught Covid, authorities say they remain asymptomatic.

The Ministry of Health reported last night that the last test result for a Port of Tauranga worker had come back negative for the virus.

A total of 110 port workers had to be tested for Covid-19 after being potentially exposed to the virus when the container ship was brought into the port at Tauranga.

The ministry has been approached for comment this morning.

Fourth overseas vessel to be affected while in NZ waters

The Rio de la Plata, a Singapore-flagged container ship, is the fourth overseas vessel confirmed to have Covid outbreaks as it travelled through New Zealand waters in recent months.

The latest ship affected is the Mattina, in Bluff, which reported positive cases on board last month.

Spanish-flagged vessels the Viking Bay and the Playa Zahara have also been struck by Covid in previous weeks.

The Rio de la Plata has left Tauranga and is bound for Malaysia. Photo / George Novak

The Mattina is still in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff and as of yesterday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel, the ministry said.

Five of the affected mariners finished their 14-day managed isolation period and were released on Saturday. They had consistently returned negative results, health authorities said.

Another Mattina crew members was transferred off the boat at a later date and is still in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Two other mariners have since been discharged from hospital and are in accommodation organised by the Southern District Health Board.

They continue to be monitored by healthcare staff and are said to be recovering well.

The link between the Rio de la Plata, a marine pilot and Cairns taxi driver

The ship's departure comes after health authorities in Queensland yesterday confirmed that an infected marine pilot linked to the Rio de la Plata has the same Delta strain as a taxi driver in Cairns.

The pilot, in his 30s, piloted the container ship back in Queensland last month.

He came off the ship on July 23 and was driven to Cairns Airport by the taxi driver on July 26.

On July 31, the pilot - who is fully vaccinated - started to develop Covid symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The taxi driver, in his 60s and who is not vaccinated, later tested positive for Covid-19.

Because he had been infectious in the community for 10 days, Cairns was plunged into a snap three-day lockdown.

Health officials continue to appeal to port workers, their close contacts and members of the Tauranga community to "remain vigilant" and to follow all health advice.

"Anyone in New Zealand who has symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test.

"Anyone who is tested should self-isolate at home until they return a negative test."