Covid 19 coronavirus: Put to the test - the Kiwi working on a game-changing test

7 minutes to read

Dr Anne Wyllie, based at the Yale School of Public Health, has helped develop a test that's being hailed as a game changer in the fight against Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Listener
By: Clare de Lore

A former Aucklander is part of a US team that has come up with a cheap and game-changing test for coronavirus.

Scientist Anne Wyllie fully realised the gravity of Covid-19 only when young, fit athletes

