Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce changes to immigration settings

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern's weekly post-Cabinet press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce changes to immigration settings today relating to sectors struggling to attract workers.

Ardern will be speaking from 4pm at the Beehive in Wellington at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

It comes as pressure mounts on the Government from employers in sectors reliant on overseas workers, after immigration was essentially shut down as part of the Covid-19 response.

The Government has been seeking to rebalance the workforce and reduce the reliance on migrant labour, encouraging employers to train up Kiwis and increase wages to attract more people.

Ardern has signalled however in recent weeks more assistance would be coming for sectors that continued to struggle.

The announcement comes ahead of plans to be released next Thursday around the Government's future approach to the border and public health measures, and advice from experts on how to open the border safely.

The expert group, led by epidemiologist Sir David Skegg, was set up in April to advise the Government on its Covid-19 response and border management.

Today's was the first Cabinet meeting in three weeks due to the Parliamentary recess period.

Other key areas of interest will be Labour's 10-point slump in the latest opinion poll, a looming nurses' strike and the country's vaccination rollout after the first mass vaccination event in Manukau over the weekend.