Covid 19 coronavirus: Premier Auckland golf club closed for deep cleaning

A premier golf club in Auckland has been closed for a deep clean, after a close contact of a woman who tested positive for Covid played there at the weekend.

The Remuera Golf Club, on Abbots Way in Remuera, told its members and the public that it would be closed today as a "proactive and precautionary" measure.

General manager Chris Davies confirmed to the Herald that a deep clean would be carried out today in light of the latest Covid situation.

It comes after news broke yesterday evening that an Air New Zealand flight attendant had tested positive for the virus after she got a test on Saturday.

The woman had worked on a flight from Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, February 28.

Her partner is understood to have played at the Remuera Golf Club with a group of friends yesterday, before anyone in their household knew of the positive result.

On a Facebook post, the club said it would be closed today - including all club facilities.

"We will keep our members and other stakeholders updated with any relevant information as soon as it comes to hand," the post said.

The Ministry of Health has since confirmed that the woman's partner had tested negative for the virus - and would therefore not have been considered to be infectious at the time he was at the golf course.

Health officials said the flight attendant's three household members had all tested negative yesterday.