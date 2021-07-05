Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern to speak post-Cabinet on Australia travel bubble, support for stranded Kiwis

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern's weekly post-Cabinet press conference

The Government is expected to announce further details around the travel bubble situation with Australia and any potential support for Kiwis stuck across the Tasman.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will front media for the weekly post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm today.

It comes after a partial reopening of the transtasman quarantine-free travel bubble this morning for people in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT.

People from those states can travel here freely, with evidence of a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of boarding.

All regions have recently had limited or no community cases of Covid-19.

Ardern told RNZ Cabinet would meet today to discuss what they would do for New Zealanders who had been stuck in Australia for a prolonged period of time.

New Zealand was in a position so it could make decisions state by state, as each Australian state handled Covid outbreaks differently.

Quarantine-free travel is still suspended from Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia and New South Wales until at least the end of Tuesday.

The Government here will make a call on whether the freeze for all or some of those states continues.

New South Wales - Sydney in particular - is still recording high numbers of cases.

Yesterday, the state reported 16 more cases, including a fifth in a rest home.

The greater Sydney area is still under lockdown until midnight on Friday.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told RNZ he considered it safe enough, but said the Government must act quickly if cases in these states emerge.

Baker backed the partial reopening, which requires a negative Covid-19 test in order to board the plane.

The Government had proven willing to move quickly and suspend travel if there is an outbreak, he said.

"The other measure, of course, is pre-travel negative Covid-19 tests, which just adds another layer of protection for New Zealand," Baker said.

The Sydney case in Wellington was a very close shave, and showed the risks the bubble poses.

"If there's any evidence of transmission in a state in Australia, we need a very low bar in terms of rapidly suspending travel from that jurisdiction."

Meanwhile, there were no community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, and seven cases in managed isolation.

The number of active cases in isolation is 32, with four previously reported cases now recovered.