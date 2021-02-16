Covid 19 coronavirus: Papatoetoe High School queues disappear - 'no news is good news'

All staff considered close contacts of the Papatoetoe High School student who caught Covid-19 have now tested negative for the virus.

Queues waiting to be tested for the virus at the school have disappeared, and principal Vaughan Couillault has been told this morning that more than 1000 staff and students have been tested.

Just before 11am he said: "Officially we all have to wait for Minister Hipkins or Dr Bloomfield but hey, as of the last hour or so, no news is good news."

Five teachers and 28 students in the home class of the Year 9 student who tested positive were considered "close contacts".

Health officials have said there are 36 "close contacts" connected with the school, but Couillault said the remaining three, apart from the five teachers and 28 students, must be other members of the community.

"They have other close contacts through other members of the community - people going to a barbecue on a Saturday, I don't know where that has come from."

All five teachers have now tested negative. He has not heard from all the students, but has not been informed that any of them have tested positive apart from the original student.

After people queued for more than two hours at times on Monday, he said there was now no queue at all.

"There is no one in the walk-up queue, and if you drive in you are going straight into the test."

A very quiet day for test station. We follow the MoH' s instruction closely, which strongly recommends every student... Posted by Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Other testing stations around Auckland are also quiet today.

There was no queue at the Northcote Covid testing station at 11am on Wednesday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Couillault has still not been in touch with the student who caught the virus or her parents, who are all in managed isolation at the Jet Park hotel near Auckland Airport.

"I'm definitely leaving the family for a little bit yet, based on the public health advice, because they are unwell - I don't know how unwell," he said.

"I believe there is plenty of support for this family."

An announcement on whether the country will change alert levels is expected at 4.30pm today.