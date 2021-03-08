Covid-19 coronavirus: Papatoetoe High reopens with heartfelt message

Papatoetoe High School students have been kept away from school since the February outbreak. Photo / Michael Craig

The school at the centre of New Zealand's latest Covid cluster is back in class after being shut for nearly three weeks.

Student leaders put out a welcome message on Facebook calling on their peers to be kind to one another as classes resume.

"There's been enough negativity, enough hardship, enough pain and hurt from Covid... and the rest of the craziness in lockdown," head boy Flo Akauola said in the video.

"It's been a difficult time for all of us. We've been away from school for quite a while in comparison to the rest of the country."

The school was effectively closed since the outbreak on February 14, when a family of three tested positive, one of them a Papatoetoe High student.

Classes resumed for a brief 1.5 days on February 22, only to close again the next day after more positive cases emerged.

"Our entire community was asked to test twice in two weeks, some of us three, four, five tests depending on what the circumstances were," said principal Vaughan Couillaut.

Lockdown has hit the South Auckland community hard with people losing their jobs, not being able to afford food, fear and anxiety of the virus, and actual infections. But there's also a silver lining.

Couillaut says the school has received supportive emails, donations and at least one unexpected offer.

"We've had half a dozen people wanting to donate a thousand here, five hundred there to support families in need.

"And an organisation wanting to put up a free sausage sizzle once the kids are back, to make them feel welcome, loved and supported."

Attendance on Monday is just over 60 per cent, similar to when school re-opened after New Zealand came out of level 4 lockdown last year, taking some time before returning to the usual 85 to 90 per cent, he says.

Meanwhile, student leaders are staying upbeat while keeping their fingers crossed in their welcome video.

"At last we're back. Let's get straight into it and make every moment count," says head girl Rhonda Nguyen.