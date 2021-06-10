Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation, fresh warning for Kiwi travellers to New South Wales

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report today.

The case of two Melburnians who breached lockdown and travelled to Queensland has also sparked a new warning for Kiwis.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone in New Zealand who was in the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1 and 4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5 and 8 to check the locations of interest at the specified times.

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result, the ministry said.

Those who were at a location of interest at the specified times also cannot not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

The Ministry of Health said there would be an update on quarantine-free travel later today with lockdown restrictions in Melbourne and wider Victoria set to ease tomorrow.

There were two new cases of Covid yesterday and one person with Covid is being treated at Middlemore Hospital after being transferred from the Jet Park Hotel MIQ facility overnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, three people from Melbourne are in managed isolation at their own expense after misleading officials about where they were travelling from.

The group travelled from Australia to New Zealand via Sydney and failed to declare they had initially come from Melbourne, Victoria.

It is understood they planned to attend a funeral while in this country.

While New Zealand currently has quarantine-free travel with Australia, the arrangement with Melbourne has been paused while the state battles with a growing number of Covid community cases.

This pause is due to expire at 7.59pm.

There have been four new cases in Victoria in the past 24 hours, with 78 active cases in the state.

The four new locally acquired cases are from the same household and investigations into the source are underway.

Restrictions are currently in place for anyone from Victoria wanting to travel to other parts of Australia.

Despite this, Queensland recorded a case of Covid-19 in the community yesterday, with contact tracing and testing underway after it emerged a Melbourne woman travelled to the state.

New Zealand's director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday that relevant border agencies would review processes, even though it appeared this was the result of "disappointing actions" from the three people concerned.

‌

They trio tested negative for Covid-19 and their three-day test is due today.

It is unclear at this stage whether they will face any charges in either New Zealand or Australia after breaching both countries' rules.