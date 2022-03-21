March 20 2022 The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 has dipped sharply - but officials have reported another nine deaths. There are 12,020 new community cases to report today.

Nine Covid-related deaths have been reported today, including a person in their 20s.

There are 14,463 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

There are 1000 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths is now 184.

Of the nine people who have died, five are from Auckland region, two from Waikato, and one from Wairarapa and one from Bay of Plenty.

New Zealand's Omicron wave continues to trend downwards, with experts saying the outbreak has peaked in Auckland, and likely also in other parts of the country.

A total of 12,021 new community cases were recorded yesterday – the lowest daily number since February.

This was a significant drop on the 18,514 cases reported the previous day, although the ministry advised testing numbers declined at weekends.

Nine deaths were also reported – eight men and one woman aged between their 50s and 90s – spread across Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Capital and Coast.

There were 957 people in hospital - slightly lower than the peak of hospitalisations at 971 last week.

However 26 of those hospitalised were in intensive care, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The ministry said there had been a "steady decline" in case numbers across Auckland while cases in other parts of the country continued to fluctuate.

Otago University epidemiologist Michael Baker said Auckland's outbreak appeared to have peaked in early March, before the city's hospitalisation rates peaked last week with more than 630 cases.

But he expects hospitals across the country to remain under pressure for months to come.

Considering the rest of the country's outbreak seemed to be one to two weeks behind Auckland, he suspected New Zealand's overall outbreak had peaked sometime in the last fortnight.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

Describing the outbreak as "like a Mexican wave", Baker said we would see the virus spreading into different populations and peaking locally at different times.

"But the picture we see when you add it all up together and smooth the data out, is a peak across the whole country lasting two to three weeks."

Although the rise to the Omicron peak had been sharp, Baker said the climb down would take much longer.

"In Auckland, it took around four to five weeks between the first noticeable rise in cases and reaching a peak – and it does look like it's going to have a slower descent.

"At this point, I think it's reasonable to say that the whole country might reach a new baseline level by early May."