Kenepuru Hospital will be closed to visitors for three days. Photo / Facebook

Kenepuru Community Hospital in Porirua is temporarily closed to all visitors while surveillance testing for Covid-19 is carried out.

Capital and Coast District Health Board announced the closure on social media today, saying it would initially be for three days, after which it would be reassessed.

"If you have a family member or loved one in Kenepuru Community Hospital, you will need to contact them by phone during this time," CCDHB said.

"We apologise for this inconvenience and are doing everything we can to reopen to visitors. Thank you for your patience."

CCDHB announced this month they would not be permitting visitors to Wellington Regional Hospital, with exceptions for children and maternity patients.

One parent or caregiver could support a child under 16 in the emergency department, and a support person could accompany patients with disabilities or communication difficulties.

Only one parent or guardian could be with a child in hospital, and only one support person could accompany a patient in labour and following the birth.