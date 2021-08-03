Covid 19 coronavirus: Officials say Wellington region will be vaccinating until February 2022

Capital Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB have been working together to deliver the vaccination programme. Photo / file

Capital Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB have been working together to deliver the vaccination programme. Photo / file

By Jane Patterson of RNZ

Wellington health officials have told the Government they won't meet its preferred deadline and will still be vaccinating people against Covid-19 until late February next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the aim is, nationwide, to have everyone who wants to be vaccinated done by the end of this year.

The pressure is on the Government to get as much of the population vaccinated as quickly as possible, not just for individual protection, but to lay the groundwork for the easing of border restrictions.

More than half of DHBs have provided written reports to the Ministry of Health and others have provided data setting out their timetables.

Capital and Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB have been working together to deliver the vaccination programme and reported jointly, telling officials they would complete "tier" 3 and roll out "tier" 4 vaccinations between August and December.

However, phase 4r from early December through to late February 2022 is designated "Wash Up".

National's Chris Bishop said that is "pretty extraordinary and completely inconsistent with what the Government has assured New Zealanders will be the case".

"The Government's been very clear that the goal of the vaccine programme is for everyone to be offered a vaccine by the end of the year, they have heard this from the Prime Minister down on multiple occasions.

"But actually in the background, the DHBs have been planning to fail."

The rollout has already been slow compared to many other countries, including Australia, Bishop said, and the slower it goes, the more that pushes out decisions about allowing Kiwis to come home, and starting to reopen the border.

Next Thursday Ardern will release advice from experts on how to open the border safely and public health measures, and then set out a government plan.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg has been leading the advisory group tasked with reporting on vaccination rates and scenarios should the border reopen, interpreting scientific data, public health protections and any risks from anyone still not vaccinated once the border is open.