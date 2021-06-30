Covid-19 coronavirus: No new community cases; vaccine supplies set to get 'very tight'

Focus Live: Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives vaccine update

There is one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation today.

The current total of cases in New Zealand is now 31, the Ministry of Health says.

Today's new case in MIQ is a traveller from Afghanistan.

There are no new cases in the community today, as Wellington returned to life under alert level 1.

The MIQ case was someone on day 12 of their stay in an isolation hotel. The latest case was not in the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility and is not linked to the two positive day 12 tests which officials reported yesterday.

"As is standard protocol, we will investigate the reason for the day 12 positive test," officials said.

More than 2600 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June and later tested positive for Covid-19.

"Of those 2618 total contacts, 2505 or 96 per cent of people have returned a negative result, eight additional people have had a swab and are awaiting a result; 14 people have been granted a clinical exemption and eight have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them."

The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the likelihood of people in Wellington still incubating the virus was "now very low".

However, testing centres would remain open in Wellington Central, Porirua, the Kāpiti Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa.

There had been more than 8200 tests in Wellington in the past week, with no positive results, and while there were yesterday still about 100 contacts yet to be tested, they would be isolating for a full 14-day period.

There are no new Covid cases in the community again yesterday and four confirmed in managed isolation facilities.

Vaccine supplies set to get 'very tight'

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will update on the Government's vaccine rollout this afternoon as New Zealand's supplies of the jab are set to "get very tight".

Hipkins said there were 30,000 Covid vaccine doses in stock, but there was another delivery expected yesterday.

He expected stocks to drop to their lowest point on Tuesday next week.

However, while supplies would begin to "get very tight", the Government had made a decision to get supplies out the door and into people's arms rather than staying in freezers, he said.

‌

Transtasman bubble

Hipkins also announced yesterday that from 11.59pm on Sunday, July 4, the pause on the transtasman bubble will lift for the states of South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria.

Travellers from Australia would require a pre-departure test within 72 hours of their flight, which would need to be negative, Hipkins said.

Travellers must not have been in Queensland, the Northern Territory or Western Australia on or after 10.30pm (NZT) on June 26, when the pause first came into effect.

They must also not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm (NZT) on June 22.

Hipkins said a high level of risk remained for NSW, and there was also risk associated with Queensland, Western Australia and the NT.

Cabinet would review the pause on those states on Monday, with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the pre-departure requirements would likely be in place for some time.