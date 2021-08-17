Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels and what they mean

Shoppers rush to Auckland supermarkets following the announcement of a community case of Covid-19. Video / Supplied

New Zealand uses an alert level system as a way of managing and minimising the risk of Covid-19 in our country.

The four-tier system - which was first introduced to Kiwis in March last year - is a way of helping people understand what risk is associated with current Covid-19 cases and what measures need to be followed.

The Ministry of Health today announced a new Covid-19 community case in Auckland - with no known links to the border or MIQ.

More information on what happens from here - including what response the Government will take - would be available this evening when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts a press conference with Director-general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 6pm.

Level 1: Prepare

The system starts with level 1 - dubbed the "prepare" stage - meaning the disease is contained in New Zealand but uncontrolled overseas.

Border restrictions remain in place including limiting who can travel here, health screening and testing in place for almost all arrivals and MIQ for anyone who is not travelling quarantine-free.

Under alert level 1, people are urged to stay home if they're sick and get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Face coverings must legally be worn on public transport, domestic flights and by taxi and ride-share drivers. Masks aren't compulsory for passengers but are strongly encouraged by health officials.

Level 2: Reduce

Gatherings can not have more than 100 people - including weddings, civil union ceremonies, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

Under level 2, you can travel locally and to other regions that are at level 2 or lower, but need to do it in a safe way.

Those with cold, flu and Covid-19 symptoms, who are awaiting a test or need to self-isolate, should not travel.

Exercise and recreational activities are allowed and businesses can open under level 2 as well but must follow public health rules.

Health officials urge people to keep their distance from others when they're outside of their home - including two metres in public and retail stores, like supermarkets, and one metre in most other places, like workplaces and cafes.

Like level 1, face coverings must legally be worn on public transport, domestic flights and by taxi and ride-share drivers. Rise-share passengers are strongly encouraged by health officials to wear masks.

People are encouraged to use the Covid-19 tracer app and businesses must display the NZ Covid Tracer QR code poster.

Level 3: Restrict

People must stay within their household bubble whenever they are not at work or school.

Businesses that require close physical contact can't open - while those that do stay open must follow public health guidelines.

While people can travel within their local areas, such as going to the supermarket or getting exercise, travel between regions is heavily restricted.

Public venues - including libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets - must close.

Public transport continues to operate under level 3. Gatherings of up to 10 people can go ahead but only for weddings, civil union ceremonies, tangihanga and funerals.

People are encouraged to use the Covid-19 Tracer App to keep track of where they have been while businesses legally must display the NZ Covid Tracer QR code poster.

Like levels 1 and 2, face coverings must legally be worn on public transport, domestic flights and by taxi and ride-share drivers. Rise-share passengers are strongly encouraged by health officials to wear masks.

Level 4: Eliminate

At its most extreme, part of the country could be plunged into level 4 lockdown.

Level 4 restrictions can be applied locally - or nationally - and could include:

• People are instructed to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential

• personal movement

• Safe recreational activity is allowed in local area

• Travel is severely limited

• All gatherings are cancelled and all public venues are closed

• Businesses are closed except for essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics, petrol stations and lifeline utilities

• Educational facilities are closed

• Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities is possible

• Reprioritisation of healthcare services