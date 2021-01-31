Covid 19 coronavirus: Mum: What I want to see before my son gets the Covid-19 vaccine

Lisa Mead has an auto-immune condition and worries about taking the Covid vaccine for herself and her son, Dakota (left). Photo / Supplied

Accountant Lisa Mead and her son are up to date with all their vaccinations - but she is still considering the evidence about the Covid-19 vaccines.

Mead, 33, who runs her own accounting business in Christchurch, has rheumatoid arthritis which makes her vulnerable to all viruses, and wants more information before she would take a Covid vaccine for herself or her son Dakota, 11.

"I'm fully vaccinated, my son is fully vaccinated. I don't have any qualms around being vaccinated if it's a really well researched and properly tested vaccine over many years," she said.

"I don't feel really confident around taking a vaccine that has had literally less than a year to be developed."

Her comments come as the Herald reveals new Ministry of Health data which shows one in 10 children in some areas didn't get vaccinated against dangerous diseases because their parents declined treatment.

Mead said she had never heard of anyone dying from other vaccines against common diseases such as the flu.

While the new Covid-19 vaccines have passed regulatory tests, with tens of millions doses administered, there have been reports of adverse affects for a small percentage of people.

Doctors in Norway are investigating the deaths of 23 elderly patients who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, CNN reported. They are looking into the possibility that adverse reactions "may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients".

She has stopped taking medication for her rheumatoid condition after deciding to try a better diet and more exercise, and is feeling healthier.

She wanted to ensure her body was "the best it can be and boost my immune system".

On the Covid vaccine, she was seeking out more information and advice.

The new Ministry of Health data provides insight before the historic Covid-19 vaccine rollout - and related information campaign starting this month - because it shows how many families declined to give their child at least one core vaccination.

"I do still think, is it safe for my son? I don't know if it's safe for my son. From what I've read, there's not really a lot being talked about that.

"There should be information that we can all look at around deaths, around side effects, around age groups and around if people have an illness or disease are they likely to get it."