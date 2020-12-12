Covid-19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health's latest virus figures

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon.

Two of the new cases arrived from the United States, and the other one from the United Kingdom. They have all been transferred to Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

One previously reported case has now recovered, so the total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 56. There were 4245 tests yesterday.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing into an Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive last week.

Yesterday it was announced the crew member arrived in New Zealand on December 9, on a flight from the US.

They tested positive as part of mandatory testing within 48 hours of returning from the United States.

The ministry said Air New Zealand had assured it that the person had complied with all requirements for crew flying to and from the US - and the risk to the general public was considered low.

While genome sequencing has not been finalised, early results showed no link between the crew member's test and any existing New Zealand cases. Comparison with international samples suggested that it originated in the United States, the ministry said.

All other crew members had returned negative tests and were in isolation.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 1740.

There were six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced on Friday.

At that time, there were no community cases and the total number of New Zealand's cases sat at 57.

Of the six new cases, five are active and one was historical:

• One case arrived in New Zealand on November 26, from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived in New Zealand on December 1, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on December 3, from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive at routine testing at around day three, and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 3 from the United Arab Emirates. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on December 7, from the United Kingdom via Singapore, and was tested upon arrival because they were symptomatic. Serology testing revealed this case is historical and therefore not infectious. This person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

From this week, the frequency of updates has been decreased to four times a week.

New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on February 28, and from March 3, daily updates have been provided by the Ministry of Health.

Last Monday, the ministry announced it was cutting the updates frequency to four times a week.

The updates are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

There have been no new cases reported in the community since November 21, when the last case linked to the Auckland Defence Force cluster was reported. That person has now tested negative and there are now no active cases listed in the community.

