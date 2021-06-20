Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update - officials keeping a close eye on Sydney Covid cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces new restrictions in Sydney after new covid-19 community case. Video / Sky News

Ministry of Health officials are keeping close tabs on the two new Covid-19 cases in Sydney ahead of today's New Zealand coronavirus update.

At this stage quarantine free travel with New South Wales remains in place "subject to no further significant developments in the Australian state", says the Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay.

It follows two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sydney yesterday, both connected to the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors. The two new cases take New South Wales' recent community cases to six.

The cases came after the state brought in mask rules in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

New Zealand health officials met yesterday and determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low, said McElnay.

The ministry is due to release a Covid-19 update - including any latest Kiwi cases - at 1pm today.

"However, because one of the cases followed a very fleeting contact with another case at the mall, New South Wales public health officials are now classifying the entire mall and car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified.

"Therefore we are asking anyone in New Zealand who was at Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday June 12 between 11am to 12pm or Sunday June 13 between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4.30pm to get tested immediately.

"Anyone who attended this venue must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Stay at home until you get a negative test result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again," McElnay said.