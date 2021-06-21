Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to update infection cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first Covid vaccine with little fuss at Manurewa Marae, saying it was "pretty pain-free". Video / Adam Pearse

As concern around the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney grows, the Ministry of Health says there are no new cases of in the New Zealand community and three new cases in MIQ.

One previously reported case has now recovered so the number of active cases in New Zealand is 23.

Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales still remains but the ministry said yesterday it was "regularly reviewing" developments across the ditch and advice could change at any time.

"New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

Contact tracers last week got in touch with 6,824 passengers from New South Wales who arrived in New Zealand before last Wednesday, when the first recent community case in Sydney was announced. These were travellers who had been in NSW since 11 June.

The city's cluster now has nine cases involving the highly contagious Delta variant.

Health authorities in both NSW and New Zealand are asking people to continue checking the NSW Health website for new locations of interest.

"We also want to remind anyone with symptoms to get tested. This advice applies to everyone, not just recent travellers."

New Zealand's three new cases in managed isolation today are three separate travellers. The first arrived in the country on June 8 from Germany via Qatar.

The next was a traveller from Afghanistan on June 9, and the third landed from India on June 19.

All three are completing their MIQ stays in Auckland.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 548 cases.

As for Queensland's new community case - an air crew worker - anyone who was at Brisbane Airport at DFO outlet shop between 4pm and 4.30pm, or the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre from 7pm onwards on Saturday 19 June must, contact Healthline, get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.

At the weekend, the Ministry of Health updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.

"Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall [including the car park] in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm should get tested immediately," said the ministry.

"They must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again."

New South Wales public health officials on Saturday classified the entire Westfield Bondi Junction mall and its car park as a location of interest, not just specific shops.

It follows a case last week involving a very fleeting contact with another case at the busy mall.