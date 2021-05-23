Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to update cases, wastewater results

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

The Ministry of Health is set to give an update on Covid-19 cases and whether wastewater from the last remaining city will also return a negative result for the virus.

There were three cases of Covid-19 announced in managed isolation on Friday, but none in the community.

Wastewater tests in Wellington, Rotorua and Queenstown have all come back negative, while results from Christchurch should be confirmed today. A statement from the Ministry is due around 1pm.

The testing was ordered after it emerged on Friday weak positive results had been detected in wastewater.

"The Ministry's current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling."

As for Friday's cases in MIQ, two were travellers who arrived this week from the UK and India and were detected during their first test.

A third person contracted Covid in isolation was a contact of an earlier case who had arrived from India.

The cases mean there are currently 23 active Covid cases in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that 10 people had been fined after travelling to New Zealand without proof they tested negative for Covid-19.

There were 23,000 people - or 99.5 per cent of travellers - who had complied with the requirement introduced in January, but about 800 people have been exempt, according to figures from Customs.

Those who were exempt included children under 2, some diplomats, some air crew, and travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands.

About 45 people were given warnings because they could not prove they were exempt, or had a negative test result before travelling.

However, only four of the 10 people fined had paid up.

The maximum fine is $1000.