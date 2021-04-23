Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to reveal any further close contacts of community case

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal if there are any further close contacts of the country's only community Covid-19 case after numbers stretched to 31 yesterday.

As the aircraft cleaner recovers, those classified as close contacts continues to grow.

There have been no new community cases since the person was announced with Covid-19 on Monday.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation yesterday.

One arrived in New Zealand in April from India and tested positive on day 17 after coming into contact with another case, reported on April 7.

Another new case arrived from Jordan on April 20, testing positive immediately after showing symptoms.

The ministry should also detail more about the origin of the third case as it was yesterday yet to be determined.

The only detail known so far is that the person arrived in New Zealand on April 17 and tested positive on day 3.

Yesterday, a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said the close contacts of the aircraft cleaner had grown because the person had worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues.

‌

Of the 31, 22 were colleagues.

There today remained the same three locations of interest - Movenpick Dominion Rd, New Lynn Bunnings and the foodcourt at Westfield St Lukes mall which were visited by the airport worker last weekend.

The ministry advised people who were in the same place at the same time to monitor symptoms for the next fortnight, regarding fellow customers as casual contacts.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand yesterday was 80.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as not cases, bringing the total Covid-19 cases overall to 2244.

In Auckland on Saturday four community testing centres at Northcote, Henderson, Balmoral and Wiri will be open. The Balmoral community testing centre will also be open Sunday and Monday.

Testing is also available at after-hours general practices and urgent care clinics over the long weekend.