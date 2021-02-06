Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to provide update on latest case in Hamilton

The last guests leaving managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel. Photo / Dean Purcell

Health officials will this afternoon provide more details about the Covid-19 case confirmed yesterday in Hamilton.

The person had been isolating at home after staying at the Pullman Hotel MIQ facility when returning from overseas.

The Ministry of Health will provide a media statement about 1pm with more details of the case.

It is likely to include an update of the type of Covid-19 strain the person had, as well as an indication of how they were infected.

The person tested positive yesterday after being tested on their fifth and final day of self-isolation.

Director of public health Caroline McElnay told reporters yesterday the person – who was asymptomatic – had been transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

She had a "high degree of assurance" the case was well contained because the person had remained in self-isolation for the full five days, she said.

The person only had two close contacts – two housemates – who had tested negative for the virus.

The new Hamilton case is the fourth person to test positive for Covid-19 after isolating at the Pullman Hotel.

So far, only one other person has caught Covid-19 as a result of being in contact with these cases – the mother of a toddler, who was staying at the Pullman with her father.

There has been no community transmission as a result of the positive case.

This prompted McElnay to yesterday say that officials were "scratching our heads a little".

"[What] we are seeing is slightly different from what we might expect – certainly if you look at what's been happening in Australia," she said.

"What we've seen from overseas is these new variants could lead to an increased number of community cases. We are seeing with this very small numbers have been infected in the facilities."

When talking about why there have been no community transmission cases as a result of the Pullman cases, she said: "We don't know if that's luck but we certainly have very strong systems to be able to rapidly respond."