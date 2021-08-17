Covid 19 coronavirus: Locations of interest for Auckland positive case

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

New Zealand is heading into alert level four lockdown after an Auckland man from Devonport in his 50s tested positive for the virus.

Below are the current locations of interest linked to the case:

• Star and Garter Hotel (Coromandel) - August 13 between 6.39pm - 7.40pm

• Umu Cafe (Coromandel) - August 13 between 7.40pm - 8.30pm

• Star and Garter Hotel (Coromandel) - August 14 between 7.11pm - 9.00pm

• BP Gas Station (Coromandel) - August 14 between 9.30am - 9.40am

• Taras Beads (Coromandel) - August 15 between 10am - 10.05am