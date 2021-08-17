Covid 19 coronavirus: Level 4 lockdown - what Hawke's Bay needs to know this time

A rainbow near Pakipaki, Hastings, served as a reminder that the country would get through this lockdown. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay, along with the rest of the country, has woken to empty roads and quiet streets as New Zealand returned to Alert Level 4 lockdown restrictions from midnight Tuesday.

Level four - dubbed the "eliminate" phase - means people must stay at home in their bubbles - travelling out only for essential personal movement.

Essential reasons for leaving the home briefly include:

• Physical exercise in your neighbourhood

• Visiting the supermarket, dairy or pharmacy

• Necessary medical care or getting a test

Here's everything you need to know about Level 4 this time round and what it means for health, council services, and going out.

Further updates will be added as information is made available.

Health

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has reinstated its no-visitor policy across all facilities until further notice.



Wairoa Hospital and CHB Medical also have a no visitor policy in place.

The main entrance to Hawke's Bay Hospital will be closed and the only entrance will be via the Emergency Department entrance.

Masks must be worn at all times at Hawke's Bay DHB sites and will be provided if people don't have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Strike action planned by NZNO and MERAS unions planned for Thursday has been withdrawn in light of the Level 4 lockdown.

The emergency department remains open but no support people or visitors will be allowed unless they have dispensation from the Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM).

Urgent life saving and acute surgery will continue as normal.

Most planned elective surgery will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your surgery or outpatient clinic has been postponed. The DHB will only be contacting the ones whose surgery will go ahead.

Renal patients need to still attend their dialysis appointments. Please turn up as you normally would to your dialysis appointment

Women in labour should follow their care plan as described by their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) The DHB's maternity facilities will remain open but closed to visitors. Only one support person with a labouring woman will be allowed onsite.

Gastroenterology appointments will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your appointment has been postponed. The DHB will be contacting the ones going ahead.



Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy will continue to do so as planned and are asked to attend scheduled appointments.

All radiology appointments other than those needing acute care have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as the DHB is able. A Hawke's Bay Hospital representative will be in touch with you if you have an appointment already scheduled

Likewise all dental appointments will be postponed and rescheduled as soon as possible and a representative will be in touch.

Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

There has been a 48 hour pause on vaccine appointments nationwide. If you have an appointment within the next 48 hours do not turn up to your appointment. This will be rescheduled. More details to come.

Roads throughout Hawke's Bay including State Highway 2, near Poukawa, Hastings, were empty as residents woke to Alert Level 4 lockdown restriction on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Council Services

Napier City Council has closed its dechlorinated water station due to an inability to keep the stainless steel surface virus-free between users and the risk of transmission associated with its usage.

Chlorine-removed taps throughout Hastings have also been turned-off.

NCC has also asked residents to stockpile plastics, tins and cans if possible - kerbside recycling will still be collected but these items will be sent to landfill. Paper, cardboard and glass will be collected and recycled as normal.

Kerbside rubbish will also be collected normally.

Hastings District Council posted on social media to say rubbish and recycling will still be collected as per normal and there is no change to council wheelie bin rubbish and recycling crate collections.

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection will continue throughout Central Hawke's Bay District as well, with council asking for rubbish and recycling out to the kerb by 7.30am.

Transfer stations and drop off centres are currently closed.

CHBDC libraries, playgrounds and council buildings are also closed.

Mayor Alex Walker said it had been a possibility for a while now, but the shock of a "short, sharp lockdown response is still real".

"If there is anything I am sure of, it is that in Central Hawke's Bay we are a strong and supportive community that will look after each other to get through this.

"Call your neighbours, your family and friends that live alone, and most importantly stay home!

"And good luck to our incredible essential workers. We've got this!"

All Tararua District Council facilities and services, including libraries, i-SITE centres, community pools, halls, sports facilities and playgrounds, transfer stations, landfills and recycling centres are closed.

However, essential council staff continue to operate.

Council meetings such as the Hawke's Bay Regional Council meeting of the Corporate and Strategic Committee appeared to be going ahead, albeit remotely via conference calling services such as Zoom and Facebook Live.

Parks and Recreation

The road leading to Te Mata Peak was closed, with a sign reading it had been closed for at least three days due to Alert Level 4. Photo / Paul Taylor

Under Level 4 people can still exercise, be that for a walk, run or bike ride, but this must be done in their local area and within their household bubble.

People are advised to keep a two-metre distance.

Activities which may require search and rescue services such as swimming, surfing, boating, fishing, hunting, or tramping are not allowed. Presumably whitebaiting activities are included among this.

The road leading to Te Mata Peak was closed, with a sign reading it had been closed for at least three days due to Alert Level 4.

"This closure will be reviewed following further government announcements. Thank you for your understanding Te Mata Park Trust."

