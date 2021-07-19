Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest update on New Zealand situation as cases in Victoria climb

Director-general of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the delta Covid-19 variant is “ripping around the world at a scorching pace”. Video / WHO

As officials are poised to release the latest update on New Zealand's Covid situation, Victoria's lockdown looks to be extended as more people in the community test positive.

Whether or not the state's fifth lockdown will be extended after tomorrow will be known within the next 24 hours, after 13 new community cases were identified today.

A total of 10 new cases in managed in isolation were confirmed in New Zealand in yesterday's Ministry of Health update.

Of those reported, three are crew members from the Viking Bay fishing vessel who have remained on the ship in quarantine on Queens Wharf in Wellington.

Three other returnees are travellers who arrived in Auckland on a direct flight from Fiji last Monday (July 12). All three tested positive on their day three routine test.

Two travellers arrived from South Africa, via Qatar, and tested positive on their day one routine test.

Reported yesterday: 13 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 14,758 vaccine doses were administered

- 54,839 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/j2r9Pz8Ynd — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 18, 2021

The two remaining people identified as having Covid-19 in managed isolation arrived in Auckland last Tuesday. However, health authorities say their full travel history has not been obtained yet.

A further two cases are now deemed to be historical and are not considered to be infectious.

"A further case from India reported on Friday as historical has now been reclassified as under investigation and has been removed from New Zealand's tally at this stage."

The lockdown in Victoria is expected to be extended after 13 new Covid cases were confirmed in the community today. Photo / Getty Images

Officials also had good news to report - 14 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.

Infected mariners

The number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 45.

As well as yesterday's updated figures, health authorities revealed that the Covid-affected fishing vessel, the Playa Zahara, has now been secured at a quarantine berth within the Lyttelton Port in Christchurch.

The area is not accessible to the public, officials said.

"A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low."

Members of the crew were tested for Covid-19 last Tuesday after a number of them started showing signs of illness.

A total of 16 out of the 18 crew members tested positive for the virus as a result.

"In accordance with the plan developed by Canterbury District Health Board's public health team and the Government cross agency team, five of the crew members will isolate aboard the fishing vessel and the remainder will be transported to managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch," the Ministry said.

The update also indicated that all 18 crew members were due to be retested yesterday.

"Welfare and health checks will be conducted on the crew remaining aboard the vessel and plans are in place should any of them become unwell.

"Customs will maintain a presence at the port throughout the operation."