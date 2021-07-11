Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest on cases, Sydney/NSW transtasman travel bubble, ship with infected crew

"We won't be resuming green flights from [NSW] until we're confident that the risk there is contained," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health will this afternoon provide an update on any new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, as well as the status of the transtasman travel bubble as Sydney's outbreak worsens.

NSW yesterday recorded 50 new locally acquired Covid-19 infections - the highest daily case number since the latest Sydney outbreak began.

Of those 50 cases, 26 were infectious in the community prior to their diagnosis.

On Friday, New Zealand paused green flights that were due to open up from NSW, affecting the travel plans of between 2000 and 2500 people.

"We won't be resuming green flights from [NSW] until we're confident that the risk there is contained," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time.

The Government would look to resume the flights from NSW as soon as it could, but people on those flights would have to spend 14 days in MIQ upon their return, Hipkins said.

Up to 1000 MIQ places would be set aside for NSW returnees and they would not be charged for their MIQ stays.

Hipkins indicated the earliest flights from Sydney could resume would be Monday.

The Ministry of Health is also expected to give more details about a fishing vessel with two Covid-positive mariners aboard that has been anchored off the coast of Taranaki.

The ministry said on Friday the Spanish-flagged Viking Bay was expected to return to New Zealand early next week, but details - including which port the ship would dock at - were still being finalised.

After Port Taranaki officials refused to allow the ship to berth at New Plymouth last week, Ports of Auckland said it would allow the vessel access to its quarantine anchorage near Rangitoto Island.