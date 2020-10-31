Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest cases, update from Ministry of Health

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Covid-19 response update at the Ministry of Health in Wellington last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Can New Zealand go 10 days without a community case of Covid-19?

The Ministry of Health is set to release latest numbers at 1pm. While New Zealand appears to be well on top of the virus, British PM Boris Johnson announced this morning that England would be returning to a national lockdown until December 1.

Yesterday, there were seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which were in managed isolation.

It marked nine days since a community case was reported in our country.

Yesterday's cases were:

• One who arrived from the United States on October 26.

• One who arrived from the Ukraine on October 26.

• Two who arrived from Qatar on October 27.

• One who arrived from Dubai on October 28.

• Two who arrived from Qatar on October 29.