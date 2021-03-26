Covid-19 coronavirus: Kīngi Tuheitia gets first Covid-19 vaccination

By Te Ao - Māori News
Today, Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Vll and Makau Ariki Atawhai received their first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
"The day began as all Kīngitanga days do, with the raising of the King's flag, Manawa, and Karakia," said Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, the King's chief of staff.
"Tikanga, karakia, whānau, wairuatanga and Hauora are all vital things for Te Iwi Māori and today after considering the information from health officials and on the advice of his medical team the King has received his first dose of the vaccine."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Kīngi Tuheitia is passionate about the wellbeing of all people, particularly Te Iwi Māori, and encourages whānau to be informed and make good choices about their health.
The 1918 influenza pandemic had a devastating impact on Te Iwi Māori and in that time the Kīngitanga led a strong response in prioritising the health and wellbeing of the people. Today the King continues that legacy.
Read More
- Māori King calls out those who wish to 'publicly undermine' his office - NZ Herald
- Maori King wants Maori share in NZ sovereignty by 2025 - NZ Herald
- Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki buys land under Macleans College for $97m - NZ Herald
- Maori fear tapu on land marked for prison - NZ Herald
- Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: New Zealand's most mispronounced places and what to do about it - NZ Herald
- Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Beaten for speaking their native tongue, and the generations that suffe...
- BSA decision welcomed: Use of te reo Māori on radio and TV 'shouldn't be threatening' - NZ Herald
Kīngi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai have encouraged whānau to make their own choice based on good information.
They have chosen to receive the vaccine because they believe it is a good and positive step forward for their health, the health of their whānau and all others in Aotearoa.