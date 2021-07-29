Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jane Clifton - frustration builds over NZ's risk-averse Covid response

6 minutes to read
New Zealanders are growing frustrating with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Photo / Suppplied

New Zealanders are growing frustrating with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Photo / Suppplied

OPINION:

As Britain and Japan spin the pandemic wheel, this country has the drawbridge raised, but frustration is building.

Someone has decided to amalgamate two daredevil reality TV shows, Jackass and MythBusters, and mount a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid