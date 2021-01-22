Covid 19 coronavirus: International Air New Zealand air crew must now isolate in hotels

Air New Zealand international air crew must now isolate at hotels, not at home. Photo / File

Air New Zealand international crew who have travelled from high-risk countries must now isolate in a special hotel with the tab being picked up by taxpayers.

Up until Monday, aircrew had the choice to self-isolate at home.

TVNZ has reported that every week about 80 pilots and cabin crew on high-risk flights are now being driven to a hotel where a private healthcare team tests them for Covid-19.

If they test negative, they can leave after 48 hours.

"We're not going to have security on the door. We do trust the airlines to follow the rules," Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins told 1 NEWS.

Some are questioning why it's been kept so quiet and say the new measures fall well short of keeping us safe.

"These requirements are quite minimal - this is a very brief period of stay in a non-managed hotel and a single negative test result and we know that is insufficient," epidemiologist, Professor Michael Baker told 1 NEWS.

Previously, Air New Zealand international air crew could self-isolate at home. Photo / Photo / File

1 NEWS said it had been told some cabin crew were suspected of breaking self-isolation at home and Hipkins was aware of the claims.

"It's difficult to respond to anecdotes rather than actual evidence that people haven't been following the rules," he said.

The new arrangement is being paid for by the Government, which says Air New Zealand is an essential service, and right now it is essential to keep the national carrier in the air.