Covid 19 coronavirus: Immuno-compromised woman feels 'safer' to see Pfizer vaccine get Medsafe process

A Wellington student who is immuno-compromised said she is reassured to see the Covid-19 vaccine going through the normal MedSafe process.

New Zealand's medical regulatory body Medsafe is seeking advice from the Medicines Assessment Advisory Committee on Tuesday about the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19.

Depending on the committee's feedback, Medsafe may be able to grant provisional approval as soon as Wednesday.

As an immuno-compromised person, Victoria University student Grace Young said she was grateful New Zealand was putting the Pfizer vaccine through the normal tests and regulations.

"For an immuno-compromised person it's so much more important to understand what goes into it and how it works.

"It's so much more reassuring for New Zealanders to get that from MedSafe. If they explain that it's going to be safe for immuno-compromised people as well, that would be so awesome."

Young has a condition called central pain syndrome, which means pain is not communicated effectively between her brain and central nervous system.

"It's to do with the inflammation and damage of my nervous system ... so it's completely impacted my immune system," she said.

"If I were to get sick, it's going to impact me wildly differently to a person who is able to just get it out of their system because their immune system knows how to attack viruses."

Unlike most New Zealanders, Young spent the entire period of lockdown – at least six weeks – without leaving her apartment, because even the risk of going to the supermarket was too great.

Considering immuno-compromised people had to be more careful, Young said it was important for healthy New Zealanders to get the vaccine once it was proved safe.

"It's very important for the average New Zealander to get it so then people like me ... can just be that extra level of cautious when it comes to getting it.

"Because we as people that are immuno-compromised have that extra level of [knowing] this might impact us completely differently than the average person.

"Our bodies don't react to things normally and our immune systems don't kick in like the average person's."

She said even after getting the vaccine she may find it difficult to go out in public in the event of another outbreak.

"Even if I did have the vaccine I don't even know if my behaviours around that would change because I'd just be so alert."

"It would have an impact on me personally and how I would do things because you've got the extra layer of protection – you almost come up to the level of the average person. It kind of makes you feel safer but still aware."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was vital for New Zealanders to know Medsafe is undertaking robust assessments of Covid-19 vaccines, so they can feel safe in taking them.

Medsafe has streamlined its approval processes for faster access, including allowing pharmaceutical companies to submit rolling applications rather than submitting all the data at once.

If they granted provisional consent, this would likely include conditions requiring the pharmaceutical company to provide data and information within an agreed timeframe, including clinical trial and manufacturing data as it became available.